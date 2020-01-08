Atambayev’s case. Investigation into Koi-Tash events at completion stage

Investigation into the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village during detention of Almazbek Atambayev is at the completion stage. Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, investigators acquainted suspects with the results of examinations, and face-to-face questionings are held.

«I had a face-to-face questioning with some people, who were in Koi-Tash before and during the events. The investigation is coming to an end. It is known that they plan to hand us an indictment and send the case to court in the coming days. However, the defense has not yet filed their motions. There are inconsistencies in the case. Peaceful meetings, themed nights were held in the house of Almazbek Atambayev. As for the rallies, this is our constitutional right,» Irina Karamushkina said.

Recall, two MPs Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova are defendants in the case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 during detention of Almazbek Atambayev. In addition, a notification of suspicion was handed to the supporters of the former president Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smailov, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Meerbek Miskenbaev, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, as well as a Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva.