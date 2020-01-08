19:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev’s case. Investigation into Koi-Tash events at completion stage

Investigation into the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village during detention of Almazbek Atambayev is at the completion stage. Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, investigators acquainted suspects with the results of examinations, and face-to-face questionings are held.

Related news
Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested
«I had a face-to-face questioning with some people, who were in Koi-Tash before and during the events. The investigation is coming to an end. It is known that they plan to hand us an indictment and send the case to court in the coming days. However, the defense has not yet filed their motions. There are inconsistencies in the case. Peaceful meetings, themed nights were held in the house of Almazbek Atambayev. As for the rallies, this is our constitutional right,» Irina Karamushkina said.

Recall, two MPs Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova are defendants in the case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 during detention of Almazbek Atambayev. In addition, a notification of suspicion was handed to the supporters of the former president Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smailov, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Meerbek Miskenbaev, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, as well as a Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Parliament’s decision: Almazbek Atambayev is to blame for Koi-Tash events
Koi-Tash events. Atambayev handed notice of suspicion of murder
Koi-Tash events. Almazbek Atambayev arranged violent seizure of power
Koi-Tash events. France-Presse journalist summoned to Interior Ministry
Parliament to consider state commission’s conclusion on Koi-Tash in a week
Koi-Tash events. Conclusion of State Commission sent to Parliament
Koi-Tash events. State Commission member raises legitimacy of conclusion issue
Conclusion of Commission on Koi-Tash to be submitted to Parliament this week
Riots in Koi-Tash. Some state commission members not support its conclusion
Riots in Koi-Tash. State commission members cannot come to consensus
Popular
352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours 352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours
Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested
New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
8 January, Wednesday
17:56
Atambayev’s case. Investigation into Koi-Tash events at completion stage Atambayev’s case. Investigation into Koi-Tash events at...
17:44
Driver knocks down and kills pedestrian in Kara-Zhigach village
17:30
Four people get poisoned in Beles cafe in Bishkek
16:36
Over 100 heavy trucks accumulate near Ak-Tilek Avtodorozhny checkpoint
16:23
Citizens of seven states were passengers of crashed Ukrainian Boeing