Driver knocks down and kills pedestrian in Kara-Zhigach village

Police detained a man suspected of committing a fatal traffic accident in Alamedin district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

A pedestrian was hit in Kara-Zhigach village on January 5 at about 5.00 am. The driver drove away from the scene. As a result, the 27-year-old man died from injuries.

The driver was identified. It was a 27-year-old S.R., who lives in Kara-Zhigach village. He was drunk at the time of the accident. «The driver was detained by inspectors. The fact was registered. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention center of Bishkek, the car has been put on impoundment lot,» the police department said.