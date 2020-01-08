Four people get poisoned in Beles cafe in Bishkek

One food poisoning case was registered in Bishkek from January 1 to January 7, four people suffered. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision of the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On January 3, they ate a beefsteak with fried eggs and a side dish in Beles cafe. Condition of the victims is satisfactory, all of them undergo outpatient treatment.

Specialists of the center conducted an unscheduled inspection of the cafe for laboratory testing of food, drinking water, quality control of washing and processing of dishes, equipment. The café workers were also tested for bacteria carriage.