Citizens of seven states were passengers of crashed Ukrainian Boeing

Citizens of Iran, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden and Afghanistan were among the passengers of the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran, and the crew members were Ukrainians. Obozrevatel media outlet reports, citing a source.

According to the media, there were «about 13» crew members on board the plane, the rest were passengers.

The BBC also reports on citizenship of the victims with reference to the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine: Iran — 82, Canada — 63, Germany — 3, Great Britain — 3, Sweden — 10, Afghanistan — 4 and Ukraine — 11 (9 crew members and 2 passengers).

Recall, the Ukrainian Boeing crashed this morning at the Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. All passengers died. According to official version, the cause of the tragedy was an engine fire.