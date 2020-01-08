Official cause of crash of Ukrainian Boeing in Tehran announced

Representative of the Iranian airport voiced an official version of the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Tehran. According to him, the crash was caused by the engine fire. RIA Novosti reports.

All passengers and crew of the plane were killed.

The Boeing plane crashed this morning at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to a representative of the Iranian Ministry of Aviation Jaafar Zadeh, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board.

The plane headed from the Imam Khomeini Airport to Kiev. It stopped sending signals 2 minutes after takeoff.