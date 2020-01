All people on board of the crashed in Iran Ukrainian plane died. Reuters reports with reference to the state television of Iran.

The Ukrainian plane crashed this morning at the Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. Jaafar Zadeh, a representative of the Iranian Ministry of Aviation, said that there were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

The plane was heading from Imam Khomeini Airport to Kiev. It stopped giving signals two minutes after takeoff. Presumably, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.