Ukrainian passenger Boeing 737 crashes in Iran

Passenger Boeing 737-800 of the Ukraine International Airlines with 180 passengers on board crashed near Tehran airport. Reuters news agency reports.

According to Flightradar24 portal, the plane took off from the airport at 6.12 local time with almost an hour delay and disappeared from the radars four minutes after the takeoff. Tasnim media outlet reports that the cause of the crash was «technical difficulties.»

The aircraft was bound for Kiev. The plane was less than four years old. The airline acquired it in 2016, Life media outlet notes.
