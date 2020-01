Police detained a 62-year-old pensioner on suspicion of drug trafficking in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During a search of the man’s house, four kilograms of marijuana, 710 grams of opium and a revolver were found.

«The fact was registered. The man was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center,» the state service informed.