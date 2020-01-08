15:24
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov not to be transferred to penal settlement

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will not be transferred to a penal settlement. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

According to the state service, convicted for crimes committed as members of an organized group or criminal organization cannot be transferred to a penal settlement, and early release on parole is not applied to them.

«Response to the lawyer’s request and a certificate posted on social media have been indeed issued by the administration of the institution No. 1 of the State Penitentiary Service. However, requirements of the above-mentioned law were not taken into account during their drawing up and issue. In fact, an official investigation is being conducted, as a result of which the perpetrators will be punished in a disciplinary manner,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

Sadyr Japarov’s lawyer Sherabedin Toktosunov told 24.kg news agency that the lawyers would not appeal the decision of the State Penitentiary Service, since they did not initially apply there, but they did not agree with this decision.

«When Sadyr Japarov’s case was reviewed under new circumstances, the charge of the crime referred to by the State Penitentiary Service was dropped. As for the charge on which he is currently convicted, the time for his transfer is coming. However, for some reason, there is such a biased attitude towards my client,» said Sherabedin Toktosunov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
