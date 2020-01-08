15:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 20 tyiyns since beginning of week

Over the past three days, U.S. dollar won back its positions and its exchange rate grew by 20 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.6-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.85-69.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at around 69,5117 soms.

Recall, by the end of 2019, the dollar’s selling rate dropped to 69.6 soms. However, the situation had changed by the beginning of January 2020. First, exchange rate of the dollar rose to 69.7 soms, and then completely settled at around 69.9 soms. That had been the selling rate of the American currency for most of 2019.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 10 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar selling rate drops to 69.6 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
Ruble exchange rate grows, U.S. dollar falls in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar falls in price by 25 tyiyns for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows in price by 20 tyiyns since beginning of week
U.S. dollar falls in price in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows in price by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Popular
352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours 352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours
Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested
New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
8 January, Wednesday
15:02
Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will head party list Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will head p...
14:51
All passengers of Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran killed
14:41
Economic results 2019: Dependence on gold and Eurasian rules
13:43
Video of crash of Ukrainian Boeing in Iran posted on the Internet
12:45
Ukrainian passenger Boeing 737 crashes in Iran