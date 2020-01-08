Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 20 tyiyns since beginning of week

Over the past three days, U.S. dollar won back its positions and its exchange rate grew by 20 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.6-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.85-69.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at around 69,5117 soms.

Recall, by the end of 2019, the dollar’s selling rate dropped to 69.6 soms. However, the situation had changed by the beginning of January 2020. First, exchange rate of the dollar rose to 69.7 soms, and then completely settled at around 69.9 soms. That had been the selling rate of the American currency for most of 2019.