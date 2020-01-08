Man arrested for raping his 15-year-old daughter for over a year

A 45-year-old man was detained on suspicion of raping his daughter in Aravan district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Regional Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The fact of rape was revealed by doctors in December 2019.

«Relatives took the 15-year-old girl to a gynecologist, where it turned out that she had been raped for more than a year. The suspect, the girl’s father, was arrested and placed in a pre-trial detention center. He pleaded guilty. The girl’s mother died in 2016. According to preliminary data, the teenager was raped for the first time in September 2018. Psychological assistance is being provided to the victim,» the police department said.