Valentina Shevchenko entered the top 10 highest-paid UFC fighters. Harcord.com reports.

The Kyrgyzstani, who permanently resides in Peru, has earned $ 1,139,000.

The top 10 is headed by Ronda Rousey (USA) — $ 4,275,000.

Valentina Shevchenko has the title of the Best Female Muay Thai Fighter in the World. She is an 18-time world champion. She has been competing in MMA since 2003. Valentina Shevchenko had 21 fights, and won 18 of them. She is 11-time world Muay Thai champion.