Situation on border with Uzbekistan is stable

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border is stable. The livestock were returned to citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a meeting of border representatives from the both republics took place after the incident between citizens of Kyrgyzstan and the military of Uzbekistan.

«According to results of the meeting, the Uzbek side returned 520 small cattle to the Kyrgyzstanis, who entered disputed section of the state border. The Kyrgyz side, owners of livestock, said that they had no complaints against the Uzbek military,» the department said.

Border guards, together with representatives of local authorities and law enforcement agencies of Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region, conduct explanatory work with the local population.

Recall, the incident occurred in ​​Ak-Kurcha, in Kok-Tash rural area, Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region on January 6. During a search for the animals, Kyrgyzstanis found themselves in disputed section of the state border, where they met border guards of Uzbekistan. They started a verbal skirmish with servicemen of the neighboring state.