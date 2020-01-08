10:23
Another incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of border

An incident occurred between citizens of Kyrgyzstan and border guards of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border on January 6. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The incident occurred in ​​Ak-Kurcha, in Kok-Tash rural area, Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region.

«Small cattle belonging to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan entered the territory of the neighboring country. During a search for the animals, Kyrgyzstanis found themselves in disputed section of the state border, where they met border guards of Uzbekistan. They started a verbal skirmish with servicemen of the neighboring state,» the State Border Service noted.

According to preliminary data, the verbal skirmish escalated into a fight between the Uzbek military and the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Uzbek servicemen fired warning shots into the air. No casualties were reported. Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held a meeting.
