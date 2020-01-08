10:23
Kordai border checkpoint to be closed at the end of January

Ak-Zhol (Kordai) border checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border will be closed for repairs in late January. It was announced at a government meeting on modernization of the checkpoint, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

However, an exact date was not announced. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that the checkpoint was one of the busiest, therefore it was necessary to speed all the work.

He instructed to study the possibility of building a temporary bridge for citizens crossing the border on foot.

«The number of border guards should be increased at the neighboring checkpoints, where the flow of vehicles will be sent. This is done for convenience of all the citizens,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Head of Government stressed that the work must meet all building regulations.

«The checkpoint should be the most modern according to the plan. There will be not only an expanded administrative unit, but also a sports area, a small dog training center, a parade ground, a parking lot, and the roadway will be updated,» he said.

According to him, conditions will be created at the checkpoint not only for officers of the State Border Service, but also for citizens crossing the border. He promised to personally monitor the progress of construction.
