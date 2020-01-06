15:30
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake of magnitude 4 in the epicenter occurred on the territory of Kyrgyzstan on January 5. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the republic reported.

The earthquake source was located 17 kilometers northeast of Achyk-Suu village, 18 kilometers southeast of Zhaiylma village, 19 km south of Kashka-Suu village, 25 km south-west of Sary-Mogol village, 29 km south-east of Kabyk village, 30 km south-west of Kara-Kabak village, 32 km south-west of Taldy-Suu village, 117 km south-west of Osh city, 173 km southeast of Batken city.

Intensity of the earthquake in the populated areas of the Kyrgyz Republic reached: 3.5-magnitude in Achyk-Suu village, 3-magnitude in Kashka-Suu, Kara-Kabak villages, 2.5-points — in Kabyk village.
