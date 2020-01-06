15:30
Patrol police repeatedly get into traffic accident in Bishkek

Patrol police officers repeatedly committed a traffic accident. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at 9.20 am.

«Police car collided with a cargo-passenger Mercedes Sprinter at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Leningradskaya Streets. No victims and injured were reported,» the eyewitnesses said.

This is the second traffic accident involving the patrol police in a week. On January 3, a car of the patrol police committed a traffic accident at the intersection of Gorky and Panfilov Streets in the capital.
