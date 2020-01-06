15:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 10 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar grew by 10-15 tyiyns over the New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.35-69.4 soms, and sell it for 69.7-69.8 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at around 69,5117 soms.

Recall, the American currency began falling in price in mid-December, and, as a result, by the end of the month, its selling rate dropped to 69.6 soms. At the same time, the National Bank did not intervene in the foreign exchange market.

A similar situation was observed in late September. Then the selling rate of the currency dropped to 69.6 soms, but it won back its positions and settled at 69.9 soms in the first weeks of October.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
U.S. dollar selling rate drops to 69.6 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
Ruble exchange rate grows, U.S. dollar falls in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar falls in price by 25 tyiyns for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week
U.S. dollar grows in price by 20 tyiyns since beginning of week
U.S. dollar falls in price in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows in price by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Popular
352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours 352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours
Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested
Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources
Bloomberg advises travelers from Europe to visit Kyrgyzstan Bloomberg advises travelers from Europe to visit Kyrgyzstan
6 January, Monday
13:53
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzst...
13:03
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
11:57
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
11:44
New regulations on fire-fighting appliances take effect in EAEU
11:30
Patrol police repeatedly get into traffic accident in Bishkek