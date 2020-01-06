Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 10 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar grew by 10-15 tyiyns over the New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.35-69.4 soms, and sell it for 69.7-69.8 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at around 69,5117 soms.

Recall, the American currency began falling in price in mid-December, and, as a result, by the end of the month, its selling rate dropped to 69.6 soms. At the same time, the National Bank did not intervene in the foreign exchange market.

A similar situation was observed in late September. Then the selling rate of the currency dropped to 69.6 soms, but it won back its positions and settled at 69.9 soms in the first weeks of October.