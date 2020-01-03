13:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

60,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still in blacklist of FMS of Russia

At least 850,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are temporarily or permanently stay abroad. Most of them – 571,000 people - are in the Russian Federation. Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Imangaziev told journalists.

According to him, there are up to 45,000 Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan, in the USA and Canada - about 20,000, in Italy – 6,000, in the UAE - from 4,000 to 5,000. About 12,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are in other countries of the world.

Almaz Imangaziev also told that about 60,000 Kyrgyzstanis were still in the blacklist of the Federal Migration Service of Russia. Their number has significantly decreased. In 2017, the FMS blacklisted more than 100,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

    
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis treated better than the others in Russia, Jeenbekov believes
Kyrgyzstani tried in Kamchatka for two facts of illegal border crossing
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed in traffic accident in Novosibirsk
Kyrgyzstani from Talas tells how to become successful businessman in Moscow
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for murder of Kyrgyzstani in Russia
Kyrgyzstani accused of raping minor in St. Petersburg
Foreign Ministry expresses protest over beating of Kyrgyzstanis in Khabarovsk
Wanted for 16 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyz criminal group member arrested for extortion in Russia
Popular
Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve
ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Sapat lyceum ask Kyrgyzstan’s authorities for political asylum Employees of Sapat lyceum ask Kyrgyzstan’s authorities for political asylum
Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities
3 January, Friday
13:17
UNICEF: Violence against children almost doubles in conflict zones UNICEF: Violence against children almost doubles in con...
12:19
60,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still in blacklist of FMS of Russia
12:01
Video of plane crash in Almaty posted on the Internet
10:50
Award weapon case. Egor Skobeev placed under house arrest
10:41
CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to visit in 2020