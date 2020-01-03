60,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still in blacklist of FMS of Russia

At least 850,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are temporarily or permanently stay abroad. Most of them – 571,000 people - are in the Russian Federation. Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Imangaziev told journalists.

According to him, there are up to 45,000 Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan, in the USA and Canada - about 20,000, in Italy – 6,000, in the UAE - from 4,000 to 5,000. About 12,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are in other countries of the world.

Almaz Imangaziev also told that about 60,000 Kyrgyzstanis were still in the blacklist of the Federal Migration Service of Russia. Their number has significantly decreased. In 2017, the FMS blacklisted more than 100,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan.