English

Video of plane crash in Almaty posted on the Internet

Video of a crash of Fokker 100 Bek Air passenger plane at the end of December in Almaty appeared on the Internet. Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The video posted on the social media shows how the plane crashed into a concrete fence.

On December 27, the Bek Air airline plane that was heading from Almaty to Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off, broke through a concrete fence and crashed into a two-story building. At least 12 people were killed, including commander of the aircraft.

Three versions of the happened are considered: pilot error, technical malfunction, and weather conditions.

The Internet users are actively discussing the video. According to the authors of the publication, the video was taken from airport surveillance cameras. Some users questioned its authenticity.
