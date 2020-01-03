CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to visit in 2020

CNN (USA) included Kyrgyzstan in the list of 20 best places to visit in 2020. Channel’s website says.

According to CNN, Kyrgyzstan is a perfectly formed jewel. The channel compares the canyons in Issyk-Kul region with the American West and believes that the high-altitude meadows of the Kyrgyz Republic rival the Alps.

«In winter, there’s skiing around the town of Karakol. In summer, trekking and horseback riding into the Tien Shan mountains. All-year-round, there are jaw-dropping geological marvels around every corner,» CNN says.