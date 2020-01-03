10:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to visit in 2020

CNN (USA) included Kyrgyzstan in the list of 20 best places to visit in 2020. Channel’s website says.

According to CNN, Kyrgyzstan is a perfectly formed jewel. The channel compares the canyons in Issyk-Kul region with the American West and believes that the high-altitude meadows of the Kyrgyz Republic rival the Alps.

«In winter, there’s skiing around the town of Karakol. In summer, trekking and horseback riding into the Tien Shan mountains. All-year-round, there are jaw-dropping geological marvels around every corner,» CNN says.
link:
views: 15
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan included in top 20 tourist destinations for 2018
Popular
Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve
ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Sapat lyceum ask Kyrgyzstan’s authorities for political asylum Employees of Sapat lyceum ask Kyrgyzstan’s authorities for political asylum
Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities
3 January, Friday
10:41
CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to visit in 2020 CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to vi...
10:09
Highest air pollution level repeatedly registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
09:58
Average monthly temperature in January 2020 to be higher than usual
09:38
Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia sets quota for Kyrgyz pilgrims
09:33
Ex-head of Customs Service Adamkul Zhunusov released on his own recognizance
1 January, Wednesday
01:00
24.kg news agency wishes readers a happy New Year!
31 December, Tuesday
17:08
Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve
17:02
ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan