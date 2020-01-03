10:46
Policeman killed in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan

A policeman was killed in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Regional police department reported.

The murder was committed on December 31.

«The police received a message about a patient with a stab wound from the territorial hospital. It turned out that the policeman tried to detain a suspect in beating local residents in Aral village. At this time, he was stabbed in the chest with a knife. The policeman died from injuries. The fact was registered under the article «Murder.» The suspect was detained,» the police said.

The deceased was born in 1989 in Kenesh village of Bazar-Korgon district. He had a wife and two children.
