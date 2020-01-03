2020 - Year of Regional Development, Digitalization and Child Support

2020 was declared the Year of Regional Development, Digitalization of the Country and Child Support in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the republic stated this in his New Year’s address to the Kyrgyzstanis.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised that the positive changes of 2019 would continue in the new year.

«Particular attention will be paid to our children. I am convinced that by joining our efforts, we will ensure a decent life for every child. To this end, I decided to declare New 2020 the Year of Development of Regions, Digitalization of the Country and Support for Children. Caring for children is the noblest thing we can do in this life,» he said.

2019 was declared the Year of the Development of Regions and Digitalization of the Country, and 2018 was the Year of the Development of Regions in the republic.