Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve

Public transport will work under no timeline on New Year’s Eve in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the Capital Aziz Alymkulov told at a planned meeting at the City Administration.

«It is planned that trolleybuses and buses and about 700 minibuses will work from 00.00 until 3.00 am,» he said.

Aziz Alymkulov added that trolleybuses would run along their routes, and buses — along express routes to all areas of the capital.

Mayor Aziz Surakmatov instructed the leaders of transport companies not to travel outside the city on holidays in order to be able to quickly resolve issues.
