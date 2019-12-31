ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan

An increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza is registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

From December 23 to December 29, the incidence increased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous week. At least 74 percent of the cases are children under 14 years old.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Health notes that the epidemiological influenza and ARVI situation in the republic is stable, the incidence is in line with the expected level.

The ministry added that due to the growth in the acute respiratory viral infections and influenza, departments of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medicine and the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare are overcrowded.

«For unloading the children’s hospitals, additional places have been arranged for receiving patients with acute respiratory viral infections and influenza on the basis of the Chui Regional Combined Hospital and the Children’s Clinical Hospital. In coordination with the heads of the departments of infectious diseases of the KSMA and KSM, clinical residents of the second year of education are temporarily involved in order to strengthen the work of the admission departments of children’s hospitals,» the Ministry of Health noted.

All healthcare organizations have strengthened preventive measures.