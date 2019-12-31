20:36
Saimaiti’s murder. Deputy commission to work for two months

Deputy commission for investigation of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey extended its work for two months. The commission informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that additional responses to requests that members of the commission sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security were still coming. But the deputies have not yet decided whether this information would be available to the media.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at when he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

A journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. It was stated in the article that unknown persons repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he fled to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with investigation.
