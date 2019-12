Over 10,000 police officers will be on duty during New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Law enforcement officers are already on combat alert.

«Over 2,500 police officers will be on duty in the capital during the holidays. In addition, the patrol police service is working in the areas entrusted to them. Metal detectors will be installed on Ala-Too square on the New Year’s Eve,» the Interior Ministry said.