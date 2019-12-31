Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Presidents a happy New Year over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov talked over the phone with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

In a conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished him and the people of Kazakhstan a happy New Year 2020. The heads of state noted with satisfaction the intensive and positive dynamics in the development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in 2019. The parties also discussed promising issues of bilateral cooperation.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also had a telephone conversation with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The head of Kyrgyzstan sincerely congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and all the people of the fraternal Kazakhstan on the upcoming 2020. The President wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, prosperity and success in 2020.

During a conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the heads of state not only wished each other a happy the New Year, but also noted the high dynamics of interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, aimed at the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan also discussed pressing issues of bilateral Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation, upcoming events in 2020.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished a happy New Year to the President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan, wished peace, prosperity and well-being. The heads of state discussed pressing issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation.

Plans have been outlined with the President of Tajikistan on accelerating delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

During a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in addition to congratulations, discussed promising issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation, and the parties outlined joint plans to build up bilateral cooperation.