16:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New cars handed over to Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek

Fleets of the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center and Infant-Feeding Center were replenished by eight cars.

At the transfer ceremony, the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova noted that the municipality paid great attention to the healthcare system and every year tried to acquire new vehicles and equipment.

According to her, 10 million soms have been spent on the purchase of the special cars from the city budget.

New six Russian-made based on Lada A class cars, equipped with the necessary medical and diagnostic equipment, will be distributed among the pediatric ambulance teams, two more special vehicles — for the transportation of dairy products.

Tatyana Kuznetsova added that the City Hall plans to acquire 7-8 cars annually at the expense of the city budget. «I hope we will bring their number to a hundred,» she said.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Jeenbekov: Digitalization of medical services will legalize shadow payments
Traffic accident involving ambulance: No injured reported
One more traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to get new ambulances from Russia in 2020
Bishkek City Administration purchases six new ambulances
Safe City: 35 million soms to be allocated for purchase of ambulances
Mercedes car crashes into ambulance, doctors and driver injured
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits Center for Emergency Medicine
Ambulance transporting patient gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Ambulance gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
31 December, Tuesday
13:36
Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Year holidays Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Y...
13:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Presidents a happy New Year over the phone
13:07
New cars handed over to Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek
11:34
Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year
11:27
Vladimir Putin wishes Sooronbai Jeenbekov a happy New Year