New cars handed over to Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek

Fleets of the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center and Infant-Feeding Center were replenished by eight cars.

At the transfer ceremony, the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova noted that the municipality paid great attention to the healthcare system and every year tried to acquire new vehicles and equipment.

According to her, 10 million soms have been spent on the purchase of the special cars from the city budget.

New six Russian-made based on Lada A class cars, equipped with the necessary medical and diagnostic equipment, will be distributed among the pediatric ambulance teams, two more special vehicles — for the transportation of dairy products.

Tatyana Kuznetsova added that the City Hall plans to acquire 7-8 cars annually at the expense of the city budget. «I hope we will bring their number to a hundred,» she said.