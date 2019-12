President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the upcoming 2020. The Kremlin website says.

The President of Russia noted success in strengthening the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance. He expressed confidence that Russia and Kyrgyzstan would continue to work closely together to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas in the coming 2020, which was declared the Cross-Year of the two countries.