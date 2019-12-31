16:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution level exceeded 4 times in some districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, December 31:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 157, the concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement was 63 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Highest air pollution level registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
Air pollution level not exceeded in some districts of Bishkek
Student exhibition about environmental issues opens in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek within normal range, officials state
Air pollution level close to norm in some districts of Bishkek
High air pollution level persists in Osh market area in Bishkek
Air pollution level increases in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution: Wind partially blows away smog in Bishkek
Air pollution level in Bishkek close to norm after snowfall
Rain slightly improves air pollution situation in Bishkek
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
31 December, Tuesday
13:36
Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Year holidays Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Y...
13:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Presidents a happy New Year over the phone
13:07
New cars handed over to Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek
11:34
Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year
11:27
Vladimir Putin wishes Sooronbai Jeenbekov a happy New Year