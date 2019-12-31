11:22
U.S. dollar selling rate drops to 69.6 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to fall in price in Kyrgyzstan. During the day, the selling rate of the American currency dropped to 69.6 soms.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.3-69.4 soms, and sell — for 69.6-69.7 soms.

Nominal rate of the National Bank is 69,6439 soms (0.08 percent drop per day).

Exchange rate of the dollar has been declining in Kyrgyzstan over the past two weeks. During this time, it has fallen by 25-30 tyiyns. However, the National Bank has not yet intervened in the foreign exchange market.
