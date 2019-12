The traffic police will close Ala-Too square in Bishkek for traffic on New Year’s Eve. Press service of the department reported.

Section of Chui Avenue from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street will be closed from 15.00 until the end of festive events.

«Traffic controllers will work on Kievskaya Street. The traffic police ask car owners not to park cars in wrong places not to bother other road users,» the department said.