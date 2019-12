From January to December 2019, the number of traffic accidents has increased by 8.8 percent. The Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The number of fatal traffic accidents increased by 6.2 percent, injured — by 9.3 percent. More than 40 percent of the traffic accidents are pedestrian accidents.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, however, passed a draft law on reducing fines for some traffic violations to 1,000 soms.