Police officers searched house of a man in Jalal-Abad, who is in a war zone in Syria. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Illegally stored pistol with cartridges were found during the search.

«At the moment, the 28-year-old B.E., a native of Suzak district, together with his family — father, mother, sister and nephew — is in Syria. They left for Russia in 2014, and then left for the war zone through Turkey. It is known that the man joined the terrorist group Katibat al Imam al-Bukhari in Syria. The fact of illegal possession of weapons was registered. Examinations have been commissioned,» the police department said.