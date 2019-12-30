Capsules laid on construction sites of two schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Capsules were laid in the foundation of two schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the republic reported.

A new educational institution will be built in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village, and an additional educational building of lyceum No. 1 named after Chingiz Aitmatov — in Novopavlovka village.

Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Baktybek Abdiev noted that the laying of capsules indicated that the state put education in the first place.

Construction of these facilities is financed from the Single Deposit Account for Fight Against Corruption.

«The Ministry of Finance allocated over 15 million soms for construction and installation works. In total, about 140 million soms are planned for construction of the objects,» the state agency noted.