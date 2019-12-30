Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss upcoming events in 2020

Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming New Year.

The heads of state noted the high dynamics of interaction between the republics, aimed at the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

The presidents discussed current issues of bilateral Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation and upcoming events in 2020.