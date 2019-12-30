22:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Hajj 2020: SDMK voices requirements for female pilgrims

Registration of pilgrims for Hajj 2020 comes to end today, щn December 30. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Candidates will be registered at regional, city kaziyats and district khatibiyats. They must pay $ 500 and 700 soms at a bank. Candidates will be queued.

SDMK noted that registration for the Hajj 2020 would be carried out in electronic form only, using an ID passport, and the payment has to be made at RSK Bank. A pilgrim must register at the place of residence, and his passport must be valid until January 31, 2021. Women need «mahrams» (a close relative whom a woman does not have the right to marry because of their relationship, but with whom she has the right to remain alone and go on a trip).

Married women must have a marriage certificate, unmarried — a birth certificate. If a woman was born in May 1975, a copy of the birth certificate or marriage certificate is required. If she was born in June, she needs original documents.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
SDMK begins registration of pilgrims for Hajj 2020
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan: Hajj 2019 completed
Hajj 2019. Three pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan die in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2019. First group of pilgrims to leave for Medina tonight
Hajj 2019: Additional 500 quotas allocated to Kyrgyzstanis
Hajj 2019. First group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to depart for Mecca
Hajj 2019. Cost of pilgrimage for Kyrgyzstanis increases
Hajj 2019. Miss Kyrgyzstan 2014 to make clothes for pilgrims
Hajj 2019. Airfare for pilgrims not to change
Hajj 2019. Only one application submitted for transportation of pilgrims
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
30 December, Monday
18:34
Capsules laid on construction sites of two schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Capsules laid on construction sites of two schools in C...
18:15
Taxi drivers using right-hand drive cars not to be fined
17:59
Health Ministry to get 3.5 million soms for treatment of Samat Kurmankulov
17:43
Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss upcoming events in 2020
17:25
President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver