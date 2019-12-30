Hajj 2020: SDMK voices requirements for female pilgrims

Registration of pilgrims for Hajj 2020 comes to end today, щn December 30. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Candidates will be registered at regional, city kaziyats and district khatibiyats. They must pay $ 500 and 700 soms at a bank. Candidates will be queued.

SDMK noted that registration for the Hajj 2020 would be carried out in electronic form only, using an ID passport, and the payment has to be made at RSK Bank. A pilgrim must register at the place of residence, and his passport must be valid until January 31, 2021. Women need «mahrams» (a close relative whom a woman does not have the right to marry because of their relationship, but with whom she has the right to remain alone and go on a trip).

Married women must have a marriage certificate, unmarried — a birth certificate. If a woman was born in May 1975, a copy of the birth certificate or marriage certificate is required. If she was born in June, she needs original documents.