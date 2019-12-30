President hands apartment keys to servicemen of Armed Forces

Servicemen of the Armed Forces and the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan received keys to apartments. Press service of the head of state reported.

The ceremony was attended by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. New houses have been built for military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic in the 12th microdistrict of Bishkek and for employees of the State Penitentiary Service — in Moldovanovka village, Alamedinsky district.

«The President congratulated the military on the happy occasion, noting the symbolism that this was happening on the New Year’s eve. Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that special attention would continue to be paid to improving social situation of the servicemen,» the press service said.

The head of state also handed over certificates for 200,000 soms for improvement of each new house.

At least 9 houses with 265 apartments have been built for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the country and law enforcement officers in 2019.