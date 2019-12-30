22:43
Football center to be built in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan

A football center will be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During negotiations between the Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic and Orok rural administration of Sokuluk district, an agreement was reached on allocation of a land plot.

«The land plot borders the southwestern part of the city along Masaliev Street behind Archa-Beshik housing estate,» the organization noted.

Recall, the Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan asked the municipality of the capital to allocate land for construction of the center with a complex of sports facilities. The Federation raises funds for construction — about $ 8-10 million. It is known that $ 3.5 million was found through FIFA, AFC, foreign partners and sponsors.

The Bishkek City Administration invited the Football Federation to consider options for construction of the center on the basis of Labor Reserves stadium or on other land plots that would comply with city planning documents, the General Plan and the Detailed City Plan.

The issue was included in the agenda of the session of the City Council. But the parties did not reach a consensus for 3 days. As a result, Respublika-Ata Jurt faction proposed pass a no-confidence motion against Bishkek’s mayor Aziz Surakmatov. But since the session was postponed to January 14, the issue was not considered.

The leader of the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council Zhumabek Salymbekov supported position of the City Hall regarding allocation of land to the Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic for construction of a football center in Bishkek on his page on Facebook.
