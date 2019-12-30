14:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 versions

Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev voiced three versions of crash of a plane of Bek Air airline in Almaty. Tengrinews.kz reported.

«Investigation team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting an investigation into the plane crash in Almaty. Three versions are currently under consideration. The first is a crew error. The second is the possibility of a technical malfunction of the plane itself. The third is the work of navigation services,» the head of the ministry said.

«Inspection of the scene and dismantling of the plane are being carried out. It will be relocated to the airport, where it will be examined in detail,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that investigators considered several versions of the crash of the aircraft, including technical malfunction, weather and meteorological conditions, as well as possible errors made during the piloting.

Bek Air passenger plane crashed immediately after takeoff at Almaty airport on December 27. According to official figures, 12 people were killed. Other 46 people are in hospitals. A total of 93 passengers and 5 crew members were on board.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov operates on plane crash victim in Almaty
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Condition of Kyrgyzstani is satisfactory
President of Kyrgyzstan expresses condolences over plane crash in Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Kyrgyzstani among victims
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: December 28 declared day of mourning
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Number of victims of bus accident in Kazakhstan increases
Passenger bus overturns in Kazakhstan, victims reported
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
30 December, Monday
13:24
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 versions Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 ve...
12:56
Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities
11:50
Football center may be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
10:42
Social media users outraged by New Year tree in Bazar-Korgon for 112,000 soms
10:01
U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
29 December, Sunday
13:00
American Seth Fearey loves lepyoshka and praises Kyrgyz women
28 December, Saturday
14:38
Aisuluu Mamashova sure of no split in Ata Meken