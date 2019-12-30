Imams, mullahs instructed not to promote New Year celebration ban

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan sent out a fatwa with explanations on the occasion of the celebration of the New Year. SDMK informed 24.kg news agency.

The muftiyat noted that religious leaders should not carry out propaganda against official holidays, enshrined in the country’s national legislation.

SDMK entrusted execution of the fatwa (order) to all, without exception, member of the clergy, who are in the structure of the muftiyat.

The order was issued after users of social media began to enter into polemics over the New Year celebration. Some users believe that this holiday should be banned among Kyrgyzstanis, because it is not Muslim.