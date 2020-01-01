03:35
24.kg news agency wishes readers a happy New Year!

The New Year 2020 has come. In the first minutes of the New Year, it is customary to make the most secret wishes and build bright plans for the near future. We wish them to come true and light up your life with festive fireworks!

At these moments, hug and say words of love and gratitude to your loved ones — parents, spouses, children. Without their support and approval, all our achievements will never be so bright.

We wish all Kyrgyzstanis love, good health and prosperity in every home!

24.kg news agency

For us, the past 2019 turned out to be eventful not only in terms of developments in Kyrgyzstan, which were covered by the agency. A lot has happened in the editorial office itself. Of course, not everything planned was fulfilled, but we are changing, learning, fighting, looking for the new. And we do not plan to stand still in 2020.

Believe us, we have something to surprise our devoted readers, who follow us every day. We are happy that you are always with our news agency. We are immensely glad to new readers, who are constantly joining us. We would like to thank you all for your support, criticism and sincerity.

We wish all Kyrgyzstanis 2020 to become a year of accomplishments, new discoveries and pleasant surprises!

Best regards, 24.kg news agency team.
