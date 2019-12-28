Bishkek to host Fragile Beauty ice sculptures exhibition

An exhibition of ice sculptures Fragile Beauty will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

It will take place from January 5 to January 13 at the city bazaar, which is located on Mederov Street.

«Everyone will be able to watch how ice sculptures are created, to take part in the voting for Audience Choice Award nomination. Each sculpture will delight citizens until mid-January,» the City Hall noted.

The municipality invites creative citizens, fans of the Frozen cartoon, artists and sculptors, craftsmen, students and professors of universities, colleges, schools, and schoolchildren to participate in creation of ice sculptures.

Commission will determine the first three places. Winner will receive a prize of 70,000 soms. At least 40,000 soms will be handed for the second place and 25,000 soms — for the third place.

Applications and sketches can be sent before January 5, 2020 to citybazar.kg@gmail.com or brought to the city bazaar.