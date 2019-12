Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov congratulated small Bishkek residents on the New Year at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

More than 1,000 children attended the New Year’s fairy tale performance: kids from socially vulnerable families, excellent students, participants and winners of the Olympiads.

«The children watched the musical performance about the good and evil «Time Journey» from Taberik performance group,» the City Hall noted.