Jury trials to be held in Kyrgyzstan from 2025

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed amendments to the laws on Jury Members in Courts, on introduction of the Code of Misconduct, as well as the Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Criminal Executive Codes and on Basics of Amnesty and the Procedure for its Application. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The adopted changes are aimed at changing the timing of entry into force of these laws.

«Given that the infrastructure of the courts will not objectively be ready for the introduction of the institution of jury members in courts from January 1, 2020, the entry into force of the law on Jury Members in Courts has been postponed to January 1, 2025,» the Presidential Administration said.

The new Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan provides for jury trials. However, in fact, this institution does not exist since the moment of legislative consolidation of the CPC.