Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Condition of Kyrgyzstani is satisfactory

Condition of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was injured in an airplane crash in Kazakhstan, is satisfactory. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The injured citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, born in 1983, was taken to the Traumatology Department of the Emergency Hospital in Almaty.

«Employees of our Consulate General visited the citizen. His condition is assessed as satisfactory,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and 5 crew members aboard took off from Almaty and immediately disappeared from the radar yesterday morning. The death toll during the crash rose to 15 people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported about 12 casualties.