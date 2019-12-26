15:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summoned for interrogation

Parliament deputies Asel Koduranova and Irina Karamushkina were repeatedly summoned for interrogation to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Meerbek Miskenbaev, supporter of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, and she herself, were summoned along with the parliament deputies.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. By court order, they were placed under house arrest. Witnesses in this case are Kunduz Zholdubaeva and Meerbek Miskenbaev.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms trafficking
Former president Atambayev notified of suspicion of murder
Atambayev’s case. Amantur Zhamgyrchiev placed under house arrest
Atambayev’s case. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev summoned for interrogation
Batukaev’s release. Hearing postponed due to Atambayev’s illness
Batukaev’s release. Almazbek Atambayev to be brought to court
Health of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev deteriorates
Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova repeatedly summoned for questioning
Parliament’s decision: Almazbek Atambayev is to blame for Koi-Tash events
Popular
Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official
Ex-mayor Albek Ibraimov sentenced to 15 years in jail, Kulmatov - released Ex-mayor Albek Ibraimov sentenced to 15 years in jail, Kulmatov - released
Oil depot on fire in Jalal-Abad city Oil depot on fire in Jalal-Abad city
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
26 December, Thursday
14:48
Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summoned for interrogation Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summone...
14:28
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at major MMA Tournament
14:05
Air pollution in Bishkek within normal range, officials state
13:55
Ala-Too square to be closed for traffic on New Year's eve in Bishkek
13:35
Atambayev’s case. Ravshan Jeenbekov remanded in custody