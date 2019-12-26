Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summoned for interrogation

Parliament deputies Asel Koduranova and Irina Karamushkina were repeatedly summoned for interrogation to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Meerbek Miskenbaev, supporter of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, and she herself, were summoned along with the parliament deputies.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. By court order, they were placed under house arrest. Witnesses in this case are Kunduz Zholdubaeva and Meerbek Miskenbaev.