Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at major MMA Tournament

Kyrgyzstani took the 1st place at the International GFC 23 Mixed Martial Arts Tournament. Its organizers told.

The tournament was held on December 25 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). The program included 15 fights with participation of athletes from seven countries. The guest of honor was UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Kyrgyzstani Zholdoshbek uulu Sultan defeated a Russian Imran Zhulagov by technical knockout in the second round in 63 kg weight category.

Three other Kyrgyzstanis lost. In particular, Edil Esengulov lost to Khasan Magomedsharipov (Russia) — the younger brother of UFC fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov.