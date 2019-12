Air pollution in the capital of Kyrgyzstan is within the acceptable range. Representatives of the State Environmental Protection Agency stated at a press conference.

According to them, the air in Bishkek is mostly polluted by nitrogen dioxide. The agency has developed a plan of short-term and long-term measures to improve the environmental situation in the capital for 2018-2022.

«Motor transport is the most intense source of environmental pollution. Annually, the total volume of pollutant emissions into Bishkek’s atmosphere is 240,000 tons, at least 180,000 of them are emitted by vehicles,» the State Environmental Agency noted.